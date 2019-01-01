 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Alto CBD Salt 10-pack 100mg

Alto CBD Salt 10-pack 100mg

by Alto

$19.00MSRP

About this product

Sea water from Oregon’s Netart Bay is slowly evaporated by the Jacobsen Company in small batches until it forms large, crisp crystals with delicate mineral flavor. Alto flaky finishing salt is available in iconic and versatile single-serving packets, each containing 10mg CBD. Box contains 10 packets for total of 100mg CBD.

About this brand

Elevate everything with Alto Essentials: meticulously curated basics, packaged in iconic single-serving packets with a gentle dose of cannabis extracts.