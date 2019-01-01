About this product
Sea water from Oregon’s Netart Bay is slowly evaporated by the Jacobsen Company in small batches until it forms large, crisp crystals with delicate mineral flavor. Alto flaky finishing salt is available in iconic and versatile single-serving packets, each containing 10mg CBD. Box contains 10 packets for total of 100mg CBD.
Alto
Elevate everything with Alto Essentials: meticulously curated basics, packaged in iconic single-serving packets with a gentle dose of cannabis extracts.