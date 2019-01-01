About this product

Does your dog suffer from anxiety? Muscle issues? Joint trouble? Cancer? Because Pangaea Rx’s CBD products contain organically grown hemp, natural terpenes, and ZERO THC, our dog chews are the perfect answer to help treats your pet’s ailments. Each all-natural soft chew contains 2mg of CBD and have been formulated by veterinarians. In addition, they are non-GMO, GMP compliant, and manufactured in the USA. Consider using the benefits of CBD to aid in your pet’s overall health and wellness.