 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. Soft Gels

Soft Gels

by American Indican

Write a review
American Indican Edibles Capsules Soft Gels
American Indican Edibles Capsules Soft Gels

About this product

Our water-soluble soft gels are formulated for MAXIMUM bioavailability with our unique, formula of full spectrum, CBD-rich hemp oil plush with over 25 natural terpenes. This high-strength soft gel is perfect for contributing to pain relief, decreased muscle spasticity, inflammation, and increased sleep quality. Each soft gel contains 25mg of our patent-pending water-soluble CBD formula. As with all our products, these soft gels do NOT contain THC, GMOs, metals, solvents, or pesticides.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

American Indican Logo
THC-free, high-potency, plant-derived (hemp) CBD products