Logo for the brand American Indican

American Indican

Soft Gels

About this product

Our water-soluble soft gels are formulated for MAXIMUM bioavailability with our unique, formula of full spectrum, CBD-rich hemp oil plush with over 25 natural terpenes. This high-strength soft gel is perfect for contributing to pain relief, decreased muscle spasticity, inflammation, and increased sleep quality. Each soft gel contains 25mg of our patent-pending water-soluble CBD formula. As with all our products, these soft gels do NOT contain THC, GMOs, metals, solvents, or pesticides.
