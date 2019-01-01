About this product

Bluebird Botanicals 450mg Classic Hemp Extract CBD Oil Softgels Concentration: 450mg Signature Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids Serving Size: 15mg CBD oil and Cannabinoids per softgel simply blended and refined with organic cold-pressed hemp seed oil in gelatin capsule Carrier: Organic hemp seed oil Flavor: No Flavor Extraction Process: Ethanol Extraction Location: Colorado-grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 15.83 CBG 0.23 CBC 0.25 THC 0.49 Total 16.80 Total CBD 15.83 Total THC 0.49 Packaging: Glass bottle Product Specifications: Bottle contains 450mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each serving provides 15mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD oil extract. 30 softgels per bottle 1oz or 30ml Bottle 450mg of active cull spectrum Cannabinoids per bottle 15mg Active Cannabinoids per Serving Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with terpenes including: Beta-caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene, Nerolidol-trans and more Organically-grown cold pressed hemp seed oil All natural, plant-based ingredients Grown & processed in the USA Product Ingredients: organic virgin cold-pressed hemp oil, 15 mg per softgel of full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp extract, gelatin capsule Suggested Use: Take one softgel daily. Swallow with water. Can take in day or night. It is best to consume with a meal. *** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Bluebird Botanicals are Proud Members of: Bluebird Botanicals are members of the US Hemp Roundtable Hemp Extract CBD Oil Softgels by Bluebird Botanicals What are Bluebird Botanicals CBD Oil Softgels? Bluebird Botanicals CBD Oil Softgels is a Colorado-grown hemp product containing 15mg of CBD Oil and other minor Cannabinoids per softgel. This Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Extract is a dietary supplement containing 30 softgels containing hemp seed oil and CBD Oil that is organically produced. Each Bluebird Botanicals softgel contains 15mg per softgel, and can be taken at any time of the day or evening depending on what is preferable for you. The manufacturer indicates that it is preferable to take them after a meal. Hemp Oil, including that contained in Bluebird Botanicals CBD Oil Softgels, is taken from the seed of the hemp plant and is legal across all 50 states provided it contains less than 3% of THC. This Hemp Oil is combined with Bluebird Botanicals Classic CBD Oil blend to create added full spectrum support. About Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Extract and Antioxidants: CBD in general, including Bluebird Botanicals CBD Oil Softgels, are part of the antioxidant family. Antioxidants have many health benefits and are good for so many areas of your body and for your health in general! Here are several of the many, many benefits that can be derived from antioxidants: Antioxidants are proven to be good for your heart and cardiovascular system Antioxidants may decrease the risk of infections Antioxidants may improve the health of your skin and hair Antioxidants are known to have many healing properties Antioxidants may provide a good support mechanism for the immune system and can help prevent or minimize illnesses Antioxidants may improve your general mood Features of Bluebird Botanicals Softgels Bluebird Botanicals Softgels are one hundred percent organic and are independently tested for quality and purity. Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Extract CBD Oil Softgels from Anavii Market contain several different cannabinoids, including CBD, CBG, and CBC, and each bottle consists of 450 milligrams of hemp derived extract. Our Bluebird Botanicals CBD Oil Softgels, as well as the other Bluebird Botanicals products we sell, are made right here in the USA. Bluebird Botanicals CBD Oil Softgels 450mg by Anavii Market Anavii Market is a premier provider of Bluebird Botanicals Softgels and Bluebird Botanicals Hemp Extract. 