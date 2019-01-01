About this product

Green Remedy CBD Oil – All Natural or Peppermint Flavor Concentration: 3000mg CBD oil and phytocannabinoid rich extract in a 2oz bottle; 1500mg per oz Serving Size: 50mg hemp-derived CBD Oil per serving One (1) serving = 1ml or 1 dropper; 60 servings per container Carrier: MCT Coconut Oil Flavor: All Natural (Earthy Flavor) or Peppermint Flavor Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Location: Kentucky-grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by ProVerde and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Green Remedy 3000mg CBD Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 52.11 CBC 1.53 CBDV 3.65 CBN 0.13 CBG 0.66 THC 2.4 Total 60.49 Max CBD 52.11 Max THC 2.4 Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top. Approximately 4.2oz by weight. Product Specifications: 2 fl oz (60ml) bottle contains 3000mg of hemp-derived CBD oil (hemp extract). Each serving provides 50mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD oil (hemp extract). Full Spectrum Terpene Complex Non-GMO Vegan Kosher Gluten-Free Product Ingredients (All-natural): High concentrate hemp derived CBD oil & organic fractionated coconut oil (MCT oil) Product Ingredients (Peppermint): High concentrate hemp derived CBD oil & organic fractionated coconut oil (MCT oil) and a touch of organic peppermint oil for flavoring Suggested Use: Shake bottle well before each use. Take one (1) full dropper under tongue (sublingual) 1-2 times daily or as recommended by your health care professional. Allow the product to rest under tongue for 20-30 seconds before swallowing. For best results, ingest after a meal or a high fat snack. *** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.