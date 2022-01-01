Green Remedy CBD Oil – All Natural or Peppermint Flavor

Concentration: 3000mg CBD oil and phytocannabinoid rich extract in a 2oz bottle; 1500mg per oz



Serving Size: 50mg hemp-derived CBD Oil per serving



One (1) serving = 1ml or 1 dropper; 60 servings per container



Carrier: MCT Coconut Oil



Flavor: All Natural (Earthy Flavor) or Peppermint Flavor



Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2



Location: Kentucky-grown hemp



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by ProVerde and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



Green Remedy 3000mg CBD Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum

Cannabinoid

mg/ml

CBD

52.11

CBC

1.53

CBDV

3.65

CBN 0.13

CBG 0.66

THC

2.4

Total

60.49

Max CBD

52.11

Max THC

2.4



Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top. Approximately 4.2oz by weight.



Product Specifications: 2 fl oz (60ml) bottle contains 3000mg of hemp-derived CBD oil (hemp extract). Each serving provides 50mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD oil (hemp extract).



Full Spectrum

Terpene Complex

Non-GMO

Vegan

Kosher

Gluten-Free

Product Ingredients (All-natural): High concentrate hemp derived CBD oil & organic fractionated coconut oil (MCT oil)



Product Ingredients (Peppermint): High concentrate hemp derived CBD oil & organic fractionated coconut oil (MCT oil) and a touch of organic peppermint oil for flavoring



Suggested Use: Shake bottle well before each use. Take one (1) full dropper under tongue (sublingual) 1-2 times daily or as recommended by your health care professional. Allow the product to rest under tongue for 20-30 seconds before swallowing.



For best results, ingest after a meal or a high fat snack.



*** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.