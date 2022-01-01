About this product
Green Remedy CBD Oil – All Natural or Peppermint Flavor
Concentration: 3000mg CBD oil and phytocannabinoid rich extract in a 2oz bottle; 1500mg per oz
Serving Size: 50mg hemp-derived CBD Oil per serving
One (1) serving = 1ml or 1 dropper; 60 servings per container
Carrier: MCT Coconut Oil
Flavor: All Natural (Earthy Flavor) or Peppermint Flavor
Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2
Location: Kentucky-grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by ProVerde and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Green Remedy 3000mg CBD Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum
Cannabinoid
mg/ml
CBD
52.11
CBC
1.53
CBDV
3.65
CBN 0.13
CBG 0.66
THC
2.4
Total
60.49
Max CBD
52.11
Max THC
2.4
Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top. Approximately 4.2oz by weight.
Product Specifications: 2 fl oz (60ml) bottle contains 3000mg of hemp-derived CBD oil (hemp extract). Each serving provides 50mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD oil (hemp extract).
Full Spectrum
Terpene Complex
Non-GMO
Vegan
Kosher
Gluten-Free
Product Ingredients (All-natural): High concentrate hemp derived CBD oil & organic fractionated coconut oil (MCT oil)
Product Ingredients (Peppermint): High concentrate hemp derived CBD oil & organic fractionated coconut oil (MCT oil) and a touch of organic peppermint oil for flavoring
Suggested Use: Shake bottle well before each use. Take one (1) full dropper under tongue (sublingual) 1-2 times daily or as recommended by your health care professional. Allow the product to rest under tongue for 20-30 seconds before swallowing.
For best results, ingest after a meal or a high fat snack.
*** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
