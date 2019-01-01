About this product

Green Remedy CBD Oil - All Natural Flavor - 500mg Concentration: 500mg CBD oil plus minor cannabinoid rich extract Serving Size: 500mg: 16mg CBD oil per serving One (1) serving = 1ml or 1 dropper; 30 servings per container Carrier: MCT Coconut Oil Flavor: All Natural (Earthy Flavor) Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Location: Kentucky-grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by ProVerde and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Green Remedy 500mg All Natural CBD Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 17.35 CBC 0.65 CBDV 1.11 CBG 0.23 THC 0.7 Total 20.03 Max CBD 17.35 Max THC 0.7 Green Remedy 1500mg All Natural CBD Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 52.11 CBC 1.53 CBDV 3.65 CBN 0.13 CBG 0.66 THC 2.4 Total 60.49 Max CBD 52.11 Max THC 2.4 Green Remedy CBD Oil products are derived from hemp. Green Remedy CBD Oil contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal in all 50 states. Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top. Approximately 3oz by weight. Product Specifications: 1 fl oz (30ml) bottle contains either 500mg or 1500mg CBD oil plus additional hemp-derived cannabinoid extract and terpene complex. The 500mg provides 16mg of CBD and the 1500mg contains 50mg of CBD. Both products contain an additional complex of terpenes and other hemp-derived minor cannabinoids. Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Terpene Complex Non-GMO Vegan Gluten-Free Product Ingredients (All-natural): Organic fractionated coconut oil (MCT oil) & high concentrate hemp derived cannabinoid oil Suggested Use: Shake bottle well before each use. Take one (1) full dropper under tongue (sublingual) 1-2 times daily or as recommended by your health care professional. Allow the product to rest under tongue for 20-30 seconds before swallowing. The first serving should be taken in the morning on an empty stomach. *** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.