About this product
Green Remedy CBD Oil - All Natural Flavor - 500mg
Concentration: 500mg CBD oil plus minor cannabinoid rich extract
Serving Size:
500mg: 16mg CBD oil per serving
One (1) serving = 1ml or 1 dropper; 30 servings per container
Carrier: MCT Coconut Oil
Flavor: All Natural (Earthy Flavor)
Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2
Location: Kentucky-grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by ProVerde and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Green Remedy 500mg All Natural CBD Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum
Cannabinoid
mg/ml
CBD
17.35
CBC
0.65
CBDV
1.11
CBG 0.23
THC
0.7
Total
20.03
Max CBD
17.35
Max THC
0.7
Green Remedy 1500mg All Natural CBD Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum
Cannabinoid
mg/ml
CBD
52.11
CBC
1.53
CBDV
3.65
CBN 0.13
CBG 0.66
THC
2.4
Total
60.49
Max CBD
52.11
Max THC
2.4
Green Remedy CBD Oil products are derived from hemp. Green Remedy CBD Oil contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal in all 50 states.
Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top. Approximately 3oz by weight.
Product Specifications: 1 fl oz (30ml) bottle contains either 500mg or 1500mg CBD oil plus additional hemp-derived cannabinoid extract and terpene complex. The 500mg provides 16mg of CBD and the 1500mg contains 50mg of CBD. Both products contain an additional complex of terpenes and other hemp-derived minor cannabinoids.
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
Terpene Complex
Non-GMO
Vegan
Gluten-Free
Product Ingredients (All-natural): Organic fractionated coconut oil (MCT oil) & high concentrate hemp derived cannabinoid oil
Suggested Use: Shake bottle well before each use. Take one (1) full dropper under tongue (sublingual) 1-2 times daily or as recommended by your health care professional. Allow the product to rest under tongue for 20-30 seconds before swallowing. The first serving should be taken in the morning on an empty stomach.
*** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
Concentration: 500mg CBD oil plus minor cannabinoid rich extract
Serving Size:
500mg: 16mg CBD oil per serving
One (1) serving = 1ml or 1 dropper; 30 servings per container
Carrier: MCT Coconut Oil
Flavor: All Natural (Earthy Flavor)
Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2
Location: Kentucky-grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by ProVerde and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Green Remedy 500mg All Natural CBD Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum
Cannabinoid
mg/ml
CBD
17.35
CBC
0.65
CBDV
1.11
CBG 0.23
THC
0.7
Total
20.03
Max CBD
17.35
Max THC
0.7
Green Remedy 1500mg All Natural CBD Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum
Cannabinoid
mg/ml
CBD
52.11
CBC
1.53
CBDV
3.65
CBN 0.13
CBG 0.66
THC
2.4
Total
60.49
Max CBD
52.11
Max THC
2.4
Green Remedy CBD Oil products are derived from hemp. Green Remedy CBD Oil contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal in all 50 states.
Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top. Approximately 3oz by weight.
Product Specifications: 1 fl oz (30ml) bottle contains either 500mg or 1500mg CBD oil plus additional hemp-derived cannabinoid extract and terpene complex. The 500mg provides 16mg of CBD and the 1500mg contains 50mg of CBD. Both products contain an additional complex of terpenes and other hemp-derived minor cannabinoids.
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
Terpene Complex
Non-GMO
Vegan
Gluten-Free
Product Ingredients (All-natural): Organic fractionated coconut oil (MCT oil) & high concentrate hemp derived cannabinoid oil
Suggested Use: Shake bottle well before each use. Take one (1) full dropper under tongue (sublingual) 1-2 times daily or as recommended by your health care professional. Allow the product to rest under tongue for 20-30 seconds before swallowing. The first serving should be taken in the morning on an empty stomach.
*** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Anavii Market | Premium Verified Hemp-Derived CBD Oil
There are hundreds of CBD oil products in the market today, but not all CBD oil is created equally. Fortunately, quality CBD oil is our top priority. That is why Anavii Market has progressively taken steps to ensure we only provide the highest quality hemp-derived CBD oil products available. All brands offered have completed our industry leading, third-party verification for product purity. | Shop our curated collection at Anaviimarket.com |