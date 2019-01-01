About this product

Palmetto Harmony 600 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Tincture Concentration: 600mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids Serving Size: 20mg hemp-derived CBD Oil cannabinoid extract per gram Carrier: MCT Oil Flavor: All Natural (Earthy) Extraction Process: Botanical Oil Extraction - Solvent Free Location: Colorado and Kentucky grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 20.49 CBC 0.89 CBG 0.67 CBN 0.04 CBDV 0.05 THC 0.68 Total 22.83 Max CBD 20.49 Max THC 0.68 Packaging: Glass bottle with box. Approximately 8oz by weight in a 3oz bottle Product Specifications: Bottle contains 600mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract CBD oil and minor cannabinoids with 20mg/ml Full Spectrum Hemp Extract - CBD oil and minor cannabinoids Terpene Complex FDA compliant Non-GMO No synthetic fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides Product Ingredients: Pharmaceutical-grade coconut oil (MCT oil) & whole plant hemp derived cannabinoid oil Suggested Use: Start low and build. Take 0.5-1 dropper per day. If you feel no effects, increase by 0.25-0.5 dropper until you find relief or as suggested by your physician. *** Disclaimer: Cannabinoid Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.