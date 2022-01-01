Palmetto Harmony 600 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Tincture

Concentration: 600mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids



Serving Size: 20mg hemp-derived CBD Oil cannabinoid extract per gram



Carrier: MCT Oil



Flavor: All Natural (Earthy)



Extraction Process: Botanical Oil Extraction - Solvent Free



Location: Colorado and Kentucky grown hemp



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



Cannabinoid

mg/ml

CBD

20.49

CBC

0.89

CBG

0.67

CBN

0.04

CBDV

0.05

THC

0.68

Total

22.83

Max CBD

20.49

Max THC

0.68



Packaging: Glass bottle with box. Approximately 8oz by weight in a 3oz bottle



Product Specifications: Bottle contains 600mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract CBD oil and minor cannabinoids with 20mg/ml



Full Spectrum Hemp Extract - CBD oil and minor cannabinoids

Terpene Complex

FDA compliant

Non-GMO

No synthetic fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides

Product Ingredients: Pharmaceutical-grade coconut oil (MCT oil) & whole plant hemp derived cannabinoid oil



Suggested Use: Start low and build. Take 0.5-1 dropper per day. If you feel no effects, increase by 0.25-0.5 dropper until you find relief or as suggested by your physician.



*** Disclaimer: Cannabinoid Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.