Palmetto Harmony 600MG Full Spectrum CBD Extract Tincture
About this product
Palmetto Harmony 600 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Tincture
Concentration: 600mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids
Serving Size: 20mg hemp-derived CBD Oil cannabinoid extract per gram
Carrier: MCT Oil
Flavor: All Natural (Earthy)
Extraction Process: Botanical Oil Extraction - Solvent Free
Location: Colorado and Kentucky grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Cannabinoid
mg/ml
CBD
20.49
CBC
0.89
CBG
0.67
CBN
0.04
CBDV
0.05
THC
0.68
Total
22.83
Max CBD
20.49
Max THC
0.68
Packaging: Glass bottle with box. Approximately 8oz by weight in a 3oz bottle
Product Specifications: Bottle contains 600mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract CBD oil and minor cannabinoids with 20mg/ml
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract - CBD oil and minor cannabinoids
Terpene Complex
FDA compliant
Non-GMO
No synthetic fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides
Product Ingredients: Pharmaceutical-grade coconut oil (MCT oil) & whole plant hemp derived cannabinoid oil
Suggested Use: Start low and build. Take 0.5-1 dropper per day. If you feel no effects, increase by 0.25-0.5 dropper until you find relief or as suggested by your physician.
*** Disclaimer: Cannabinoid Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
About this brand
Anavii Market | Premium Verified Hemp-Derived CBD Oil
There are hundreds of CBD oil products in the market today, but not all CBD oil is created equally. Fortunately, quality CBD oil is our top priority. That is why Anavii Market has progressively taken steps to ensure we only provide the highest quality hemp-derived CBD oil products available. All brands offered have completed our industry leading, third-party verification for product purity. | Shop our curated collection at Anaviimarket.com |