 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Plus CBD Oil Peppermint Spray

Plus CBD Oil Peppermint Spray

by Anavii Market | Premium Verified Hemp-Derived CBD Oil

Write a review
Anavii Market | Premium Verified Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Plus CBD Oil Peppermint Spray

$22.95MSRP

About this product

Plus CBD Oil Full Spectrum Peppermint Spray Concentration: 100mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids Serving Size: 1 mg CBD per 2 sprays Carrier: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Flavor: Peppermint Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction Location: European grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by SC Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 3.61 CBDa 0.08 CBC 0.19 CBG 0.06 CBDV 0.07 THC 0.11 Total 4.12 Max CBD 3.69 Max THC 0.11 Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic spray top. Approximately 2.6oz by weight. Product Specifications: 1 fl oz (30ml) contains 100mg of CBD oil plus an additional 12mg of hemp oil (aerial plant parts) per serving. Product Ingredients: Olive Oil, Peppermint Oil, Monk Fruit (Siratia Grosvenori), Silica, Monolaurin, Quillaja Saponaria, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol, Water Full Spectrum CBD +CBD Oil's Total Plant Complex Non-GMO Gluten Free Fully Decarboxylated Infused with concentrated Cannabidiol (CBD) from agricultural hemp aerial plant parts. Directions: Shake well before use. Spray twice under your tongue, hold for 20-30 seconds, then swallow. *** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Anavii Market | Premium Verified Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Logo
There are hundreds of CBD oil products in the market today, but not all CBD oil is created equally. Fortunately, quality CBD oil is our top priority. That is why Anavii Market has progressively taken steps to ensure we only provide the highest quality hemp-derived CBD oil products available. All brands offered have completed our industry leading, third-party verification for product purity. | Shop our curated collection at Anaviimarket.com |