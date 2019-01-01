About this product

Plus CBD Oil Full Spectrum Peppermint Spray Concentration: 100mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids Serving Size: 1 mg CBD per 2 sprays Carrier: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Flavor: Peppermint Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction Location: European grown hemp Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by SC Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals. Cannabinoid mg/ml CBD 3.61 CBDa 0.08 CBC 0.19 CBG 0.06 CBDV 0.07 THC 0.11 Total 4.12 Max CBD 3.69 Max THC 0.11 Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic spray top. Approximately 2.6oz by weight. Product Specifications: 1 fl oz (30ml) contains 100mg of CBD oil plus an additional 12mg of hemp oil (aerial plant parts) per serving. Product Ingredients: Olive Oil, Peppermint Oil, Monk Fruit (Siratia Grosvenori), Silica, Monolaurin, Quillaja Saponaria, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol, Water Full Spectrum CBD +CBD Oil's Total Plant Complex Non-GMO Gluten Free Fully Decarboxylated Infused with concentrated Cannabidiol (CBD) from agricultural hemp aerial plant parts. Directions: Shake well before use. Spray twice under your tongue, hold for 20-30 seconds, then swallow. *** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size. ***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.