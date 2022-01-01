About this product
Plus CBD Oil Full Spectrum Peppermint Spray
Concentration: 100mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids
Serving Size: 1 mg CBD per 2 sprays
Carrier: Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Flavor: Peppermint
Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction
Location: European grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by SC Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Cannabinoid
mg/ml
CBD
3.61
CBDa
0.08
CBC
0.19
CBG
0.06
CBDV
0.07
THC
0.11
Total
4.12
Max CBD
3.69
Max THC
0.11
Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic spray top. Approximately 2.6oz by weight.
Product Specifications: 1 fl oz (30ml) contains 100mg of CBD oil plus an additional 12mg of hemp oil (aerial plant parts) per serving.
Product Ingredients: Olive Oil, Peppermint Oil, Monk Fruit (Siratia Grosvenori), Silica, Monolaurin, Quillaja Saponaria, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol, Water
Full Spectrum CBD
+CBD Oil's Total Plant Complex
Non-GMO
Gluten Free
Fully Decarboxylated
Infused with concentrated Cannabidiol (CBD) from agricultural hemp aerial plant parts.
Directions: Shake well before use. Spray twice under your tongue, hold for 20-30 seconds, then swallow.
*** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
