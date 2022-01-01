Plus CBD Oil Full Spectrum Peppermint Spray

Concentration: 100mg Full Spectrum Blend of CBD Oil and Cannabinoids



Serving Size: 1 mg CBD per 2 sprays



Carrier: Extra Virgin Olive Oil



Flavor: Peppermint



Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction



Location: European grown hemp



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by SC Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



Cannabinoid

mg/ml

CBD

3.61

CBDa

0.08

CBC

0.19

CBG

0.06

CBDV

0.07

THC

0.11

Total

4.12

Max CBD

3.69

Max THC

0.11



Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic spray top. Approximately 2.6oz by weight.



Product Specifications: 1 fl oz (30ml) contains 100mg of CBD oil plus an additional 12mg of hemp oil (aerial plant parts) per serving.



Product Ingredients: Olive Oil, Peppermint Oil, Monk Fruit (Siratia Grosvenori), Silica, Monolaurin, Quillaja Saponaria, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol, Water



Full Spectrum CBD

+CBD Oil's Total Plant Complex

Non-GMO

Gluten Free

Fully Decarboxylated

Infused with concentrated Cannabidiol (CBD) from agricultural hemp aerial plant parts.



Directions: Shake well before use. Spray twice under your tongue, hold for 20-30 seconds, then swallow.



*** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.