  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. Nano Infused Hemp Flower Capsules

Nano Infused Hemp Flower Capsules

by Ancient Herbs

Ancient Herbs Nano Infused Hemp Flower Capsules are made from the finest Hemp Flowers in Oregon. These are packed full of powerful nutrients. Welcome to natures version of anxiety relief.

1 customer review

5.01

donmega71

By far the most effective capsules I have ever used. I take one at night before bed to help me sleep and two for pain as needed

About this brand

Ancient Herbs believes in the synergistic function of unaltered nutrients, terpenes & terpenoids, and feel that they contribute better towards our endocannabinoid system. Ancient Herbs believes in the importance of using purely organic ingredients to create both internal and external remedies. Helping you to maintain Quality of Life. Food is Our Medicine.