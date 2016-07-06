1:1 Harmony Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$31.50
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Ancient Herbs Nano Infused Hemp Flower Capsules are made from the finest Hemp Flowers in Oregon. These are packed full of powerful nutrients. Welcome to natures version of anxiety relief.
on July 6th, 2016
By far the most effective capsules I have ever used. I take one at night before bed to help me sleep and two for pain as needed