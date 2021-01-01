Indica
Alien Dawg
Antero Sciences
Chemdawg x Alien Technology
Antero Sciences
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.
