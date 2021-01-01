 Loading…

Indica

Alien Dawg

by Antero Sciences

Antero Sciences Cannabis Flower Alien Dawg

About this product

Chemdawg x Alien Technology

About this brand

About this strain

Alien Dawg

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.

