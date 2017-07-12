ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chemdog
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Chemdog

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 2158 reviews

Chemdog

aka Chemdawg

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 115 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2158 reviews

Chemdog
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

Effects

Show all

1499 people reported 11482 effects
Happy 54%
Euphoric 54%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 33%
Stress 38%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2,158

more reviews
write a review

Find Chemdog nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chemdog nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Headband
Headband
More linaloolLeafly flower for Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel
More arousingLeafly flower for White Widow
White Widow
More gigglyLeafly flower for GSC
GSC
More gigglyLeafly flower for Amnesia Haze
Amnesia Haze
More myrceneLeafly flower for Bruce Banner
Bruce Banner
More energeticLeafly flower for Pineapple Express
Pineapple Express
More gigglyLeafly flower for East Coast Sour Diesel
East Coast Sour Diesel
More giggly
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Chemdog
User uploaded image of Chemdog
User uploaded image of Chemdog
User uploaded image of Chemdog
User uploaded image of Chemdog
User uploaded image of Chemdog
User uploaded image of Chemdog
more photos

Found in

Preview for Cannabis strains for depression
Cannabis strains for depression
Preview for Caryophyllene-dominant strains
Caryophyllene-dominant strains
Preview for Cannabis strains for fall fun
Cannabis strains for fall fun
Preview for Cannabis staples
Cannabis staples

Lineage

First strain parent
Nepalese
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Chemdog
First strain child
Paris XXX
child
Second strain child
Chem Jack
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Chemdog

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Chemdog nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Chemdog cannabis
Tips for growing Chemdog cannabis
The best cannabis strains for sparking creativity
The best cannabis strains for sparking creativity
7 giggly cannabis strains for inducing laughing fits
7 giggly cannabis strains for inducing laughing fits
Netflix and “Chill” with These Eight Strain Pairings for November 2015
Netflix and “Chill” with These Eight Strain Pairings for November 2015

Most popular in