APE COUGH sauce cart 1100 mg.
About this product
APE COUGH 1.1G (SATIVA) THC 500 mg / CBD 500 mg. Relieves physical symptoms such as fatigue and inflammation. You can also use it to boost energy, provoke deep thought, or provide motivation to accomplish tasks. Its flavor has notes of pine and citrus: it tastes like grapefruit.
About this brand
APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
WHAT IS APE? APE is a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design. APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for a different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021. These carts have helped thousands of people become more creative, sleep better, or relax their muscles after sports.
