MIMOSA sauce cart 1100 mg.
by APE Premium Cannabis Corp.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
MIMOSA 1.1G (HYBRID) THC 200 mg / CBD 800 mg. "Mimosa" helps you stay awake. Most of the effects are felt in the body rather than in mind, leaving you feeling euphoric. This strain can enhance experiences, reading a book, going for a run, or just cleaning the house. The flavor has strong notes of pine and citrus.
About this brand
APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
WHAT IS APE? APE is a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design. APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for a different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021. These carts have helped thousands of people become more creative, sleep better, or relax their muscles after sports.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.