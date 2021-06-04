APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
MIMOSA sauce cart 1100 mg.
Product rating:
About this product
MIMOSA 1.1G (HYBRID)
THC 200 mg / CBD 800 mg.
"Mimosa" helps you stay awake. Most of the effects are felt in the body rather than in mind, leaving you feeling euphoric. This strain can enhance experiences, reading a book, going for a run, or just cleaning the house. The flavor has strong notes of pine and citrus.
THC 200 mg / CBD 800 mg.
"Mimosa" helps you stay awake. Most of the effects are felt in the body rather than in mind, leaving you feeling euphoric. This strain can enhance experiences, reading a book, going for a run, or just cleaning the house. The flavor has strong notes of pine and citrus.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!