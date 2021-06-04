PINEAPPLE EXPRESS sauce cart 1100 mg.
About this product
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS 1.1G (HYBRID) THC 800 mg / CBD 200 mg. This strain induces a happy cerebral high and an uplifted mood making social environments more enjoyable. Followed by body and mind relaxation, pain relief and appetite boost, as well as increased focus. It tastes like pineapple, pine and cedar.
About this brand
APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
WHAT IS APE? APE is a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design. APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for a different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021. These carts have helped thousands of people become more creative, sleep better, or relax their muscles after sports.
