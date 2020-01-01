Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$36.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Tangy and sweet, Clementine is a Sativa dominant hybrid that is best enjoyed in the morning to midday. Mentally stimulating and mood-lifting, Clementine can make the worst days that much better.
Be the first to review this product.