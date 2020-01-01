 Loading…
Fatso (Sauce)

by Apex Extractions

About this product

This Indica dominant hybrid will have you ready to kick your feet up. Heavy on the euphoria and slightly sedative, Fatso is perfect for a slow mellow evening. Ease anxiety and stress while your body floats to cloud nine. Fatso is perfect for any user looking to unwind.

About this brand

Our expert extractors work hand-in-hand with our cultivation partners to preserve the Pure Spectrum of the plant’s properties, creating the purest form of cannabis available, at an incredible price point. Founded in January 2018, Apex Extractions was one of the first licensed cannabis manufacturers established when it was legalized in the state of California. Our mission is to create the highest quality, most consistent cannabis experience available, while also providing unmatched value to our customers and partners.