Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Resembling licorice in taste, Jager is a heavy Indica that has a full-body effect. When enjoying Jager you can kick back, relax, and melt into a state of euphoria. Combat anxiety, depression, and insomnia when enjoying Jager.
Be the first to review this product.