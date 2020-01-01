Purple Punch Pinnacle
by Apex ExtractionsWrite a review
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This potent strain was created by crossing two classics, Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. It tastes sweet and fruity with deep notes of grape that will have your mouth watering. Purple Punch delivers the perfect balance between head high and body buzz. With pain relief and euphoric effects, Purple Punch is perfect for enjoying after a long day.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.