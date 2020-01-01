Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$32.00
$36.00MSRP
This is indica dominant hybrid provides a mellow head high and a slightly sedating body buzz. This hybrid hits more like an indica making it perfect for midday to night time use. Fight off insomnia, stress, and pain with this slightly sweet and creamy hybrid.
