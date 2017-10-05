dapperErl
on October 5th, 2017
This is one of my favorite Apollo Grown strains right now. They have several nice flowers, but this one has a smell and taste that really makes me smile. I got mine at Miracle Greens in Bend Oregon.
The in house Apollo Grown Blue Hawaiian is one of our speciality strains. Expect a full body mouthful of sweet citrus and tropical berry aromas. The Blue Hawaiian also packs a punch with our latest batch coming in at just over 20% THC. With a beautiful terpene profile, great look and feeling, the Blue Hawaiian is hard to beat.
Blue Hawaiian is known for being quite a looker—its light green to orange buds are covered in rich orange and red hairs and are coated with sparkling trichomes. Bred from Blueberry and Hawaiian Sativa, Blue Hawaiian is fruity and smooth. Flowers appear at about ten weeks and are described as giving a balanced high.