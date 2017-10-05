 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blue Hawaiian

by Apollo Grown

Apollo Grown Cannabis Flower Blue Hawaiian

The in house Apollo Grown Blue Hawaiian is one of our speciality strains. Expect a full body mouthful of sweet citrus and tropical berry aromas. The Blue Hawaiian also packs a punch with our latest batch coming in at just over 20% THC. With a beautiful terpene profile, great look and feeling, the Blue Hawaiian is hard to beat.

dapperErl

This is one of my favorite Apollo Grown strains right now. They have several nice flowers, but this one has a smell and taste that really makes me smile. I got mine at Miracle Greens in Bend Oregon.

Blue Hawaiian

Blue Hawaiian

Blue Hawaiian is known for being quite a lookerits light green to orange buds are covered in rich orange and red hairs and are coated with sparkling trichomes. Bred from Blueberry and Hawaiian Sativa, Blue Hawaiian is fruity and smooth. Flowers appear at about ten weeks and are described as giving a balanced high.

In Greek mythology, Apollo was the son of Zeus and traditionally one of the most complex and important Gods. He was the God of music, truth, prophecy, healing, light, poetry, and creativity. Most importantly, it’s said that Apollo would ride Pegasus, the winged-horse, to the top of Mount Olympus every morning in order to bring the sun to the people. The goal of Apollo Grown Inc. is to incorporate this energy into our practice of cultivating the highest quality recreational marijuana products that Oregon has to offer. Like the God Apollo, we strive to be leaders in our community and dedicate ourselves to help make the world a better place through our actions. This motto filters into each and every facet of our company.