Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
Pickup 52.7 miles away
on October 27th, 2019
Until Apothca introduced their Zkittles cart, this old school Afghani descendent was their best nighttime option. While it is listed as a hybrid, this strain/distillate seems noticeably more indica-dominant to me, and can certainly function as an indica alternative at higher dosages. Delicious grapefruit taste that is followed by relief from physical pain, stress, anxiety, depression and sleeplessness. A solid jack-of-all-trades option!
This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains. Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.