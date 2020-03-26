 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Platinum Garlic

Platinum Garlic

by Apothca

Skip to Reviews
4.86
Apothca Cannabis Flower Platinum Garlic

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Platinum Garlic by Apothca

6 customer reviews

Show all
4.86

write a review

jellybeanz123

Amazing strain clear high , relaxing 😌 totally gives you the munchies. Makes your anxiety float away

tinyferret

Relaxing, heavy body high, very savory flavor thanks to the Garlic, and extremely smooth. While the batch I picked up was only 15.10%, the terpenes present more than made up for it; highly recommended.

Finchmyster

I have really bad anxiety, this always makes me feel calm, i feel grounded and calm like anything can happen and i wouldn't care. So happy.

About this brand

Apothca Logo
Apothca is a vertically-integrated cannabis company deeply committed to the patients of Massachusetts. With a Recreational Dispensary in Eugene, Oregon and a non-Psychoactive cultivation (hemp/CBD) license in Colombia, our team is well versed in the needs of our industry and more specifically, our patients. Our team of cultivators, extractors, and advocates work together to ensure the successful delivery of quality medicine; ranging from flower/pre-rolls to extractions, edibles, tinctures and more. Our genetics are carefully chosen from seed and clone and bred in order to develop a premium range of craft strains. With nearly 50 years of combined experience in our 26 acre cultivation, extraction and kitchen facility, we are humbled to meet your needs.