Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Platinum Garlic by Apothca
on March 26th, 2020
Amazing strain clear high , relaxing 😌 totally gives you the munchies. Makes your anxiety float away
on March 23rd, 2020
Relaxing, heavy body high, very savory flavor thanks to the Garlic, and extremely smooth. While the batch I picked up was only 15.10%, the terpenes present more than made up for it; highly recommended.
on December 28th, 2019
I have really bad anxiety, this always makes me feel calm, i feel grounded and calm like anything can happen and i wouldn't care. So happy.