Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
hello good vibes. soothe your body and mind. What it is Nourish your body with our vegan, plant based body creme. Glides on head-to-toe for the ultimate self-care treatment. What it does Find your zen. Breathe deep and enjoy our ultra-relaxing blend of lavender, frankincense and chamomile. Send your body and mind to a meditative place. Say Ohm. Who it is for All skin types. Ideal for times of stress and to calm the body and the mind. Key Ingredients Lavender – analgesic, soothing Chamomile – analgesic, soothing Frankincense – analgesic, antiseptic antispasmodic, astringent Cannabis – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory How to use Massage desired amount from top to toe, focusing on areas holding tension. Apply directly to temples, chest and pulse points to relieve anxiety and in times of extreme stress. Use after physical activity and before bedtime to relax the body and calm the mind. Breathe in deep after use. What sets it apart Intense moisture, relieves stress, restores balance. What to expect Aroma: woody, resinous Product texture: medium weight cream Skin feel: hydrated, calming
