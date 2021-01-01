About this product

hello good vibes.

soothe your body and mind.



What it is

Nourish your body with our vegan, plant based body creme. Glides on head-to-toe for the ultimate self-care treatment.



What it does

Find your zen. Breathe deep and enjoy our ultra-relaxing blend of lavender, frankincense and chamomile. Send your body and mind to a meditative place. Say Ohm.



Who it is for

All skin types. Ideal for times of stress and to calm the body and the mind.



Key Ingredients

Lavender – analgesic, soothing

Chamomile – analgesic, soothing

Frankincense – analgesic, antiseptic antispasmodic, astringent

Cannabis – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory



How to use

Massage desired amount from top to toe, focusing on areas holding tension. Apply directly to temples, chest and pulse points to relieve anxiety and in times of extreme stress. Use after physical activity and before bedtime to relax the body and calm the mind. Breathe in deep after use.



What sets it apart

Intense moisture, relieves stress, restores balance.



What to expect

Aroma: woody, resinous

Product texture: medium weight cream

Skin feel: hydrated, calming