Everyday Body Cream 8oz

by Apothecanna

Apothecanna Topicals Lotions Everyday Body Cream 8oz

Nourishing essential oils are added to our moisturizing cream, creating a soft, silky lotion that hydrates, brightens, and replenishes your skin. What is it? Moisturizing body cream that provides ultra hydration to eliminate dryness and prevent premature aging with notes of citrus to engage the senses. What does it do? The moisturizing properties of our Everyday formula work gently yet effectively to hydrate skin, leaving you soft, smooth, and supple from head to toe. The all-natural plant extracts work to clarify and heal even the most sensitive skin. How do I use it? Smooth cream all over your body, concentrating on dry areas such as elbows, knees, and feet. Apply after showering and each time you wash your hands to trap in moisture. For facial care, use Everyday Face & Body Oil. Avoid broken skin and sensitive areas. For topical use only. What sets it apart? Our Everyday product line uses all-natural plant extracts to provide continuous hydration without causing irritation. Gentle enough to be used throughout the day, every day, the uplifting citrusy scent engages your senses while restoring your skin. We use only food-grade essential oils. No parabens, no waxes, non-GMO, vegan, non-psychoactive, never tested on animals. Key Ingredients Mandarin – moisturizing, brightens skin Geranium – de-congests clogged pores, heals scars Cedar – antioxidant, soothes skin Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, relieves stress= What should I expect? Aroma: citrus, woody Product texture: medium-weight cream Skin feel: hydrated, softened *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

The first all-natural beauty and wellness line supercharged by cannabis. Life Science. Designed to enhance your active lifestyle, the all-natural ingredients in Apothecanna are purposefully picked for their therapeutic values. We bring back the strength of traditional plant medicine to treat modern problems. Simply put, it’s nature to the next level. Why Cannabinoids? Compounds found in the cannabis plant known as ‘cannabinoids’ interact with receptors throughout our body to relieve pain and inflammation, reduce redness and skin irritation, increase circualtion and reduce stress. Apothecanna formulations blend select essential oils with cannabinoids to create potent products to fit your needs. Performance Enhancer. Whether it’s the opening prep talk, the final push up that hill or the much appreciated post-stretch, Apothecanna is there to help. Tailor-made with a blend of organic and wild-crafted plant concentrates, Apothecanna is fast acting, long lasting and highly effective. After all, life is a sport and we can use all the support we can get! What's in: Organic and wildcrafted ingredients, food grade pressed oils, therapeutic-grade essential oils, recyclable packaging. What's not in: Synthetic ingredients, parabens, artificial colors and fragrance, chemicals, animal testing, mineral oils, petroleum.