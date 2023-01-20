Nourishing essential oils are added to our moisturizing cream, creating a soft, silky lotion that hydrates, brightens, and replenishes your skin.

What is it?



Moisturizing body cream that provides ultra hydration to eliminate dryness and prevent premature aging with notes of citrus to engage the senses.



What does it do?



The moisturizing properties of our Everyday formula work gently yet effectively to hydrate skin, leaving you soft, smooth, and supple from head to toe. The all-natural plant extracts work to clarify and heal even the most sensitive skin.



How do I use it?



Smooth cream all over your body, concentrating on dry areas such as elbows, knees, and feet. Apply after showering and each time you wash your hands to trap in moisture. For facial care, use Everyday Face & Body Oil. Avoid broken skin and sensitive areas. For topical use only.



What sets it apart?



Our Everyday product line uses all-natural plant extracts to provide continuous hydration without causing irritation. Gentle enough to be used throughout the day, every day, the uplifting citrusy scent engages your senses while restoring your skin. We use only food-grade essential oils. No parabens, no waxes, non-GMO, vegan, non-psychoactive, never tested on animals.



Key Ingredients



Mandarin – moisturizing, brightens skin



Geranium – de-congests clogged pores, heals scars



Cedar – antioxidant, soothes skin



Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, relieves stress=



What should I expect?



Aroma: citrus, woody



Product texture: medium-weight cream



Skin feel: hydrated, softened



*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.