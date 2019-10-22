Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
What it is Rich and intensive body cream for daily use. Extremely hydrating and invigorating. Who it is for All skin types. Ideal for dry climates. What it does This refreshingly scented body cream boosted with mandarin, cedar and geranium alleviates dryness, hydrates and relieves tension. Key Ingredients Mandarin – antiseptic, antispasmodic Cedar – anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antispasmodic, astringent Geranium – antibacterial, antidepressant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial Calendula – analgesic, antibacterial, antiseptic, vulnerary Sweet Orange – anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antispasmodic, mood lifting Cannabis – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory How to use Massage desired amount from top to toe, concentrating on dry areas such as elbows, knees and feet. Use after shower for all-day moisture. What sets it apart Light, refreshing aroma – most appropriate year round formula for intense moisture. What to expect Aroma: citrus, woody Product texture: medium weight cream Skin feel: hydrated, softened
on October 22nd, 2019
A delightful smell: the cedar stands out. It's not overwhelming or flowery. Effectiveness is good. I use it on sore neck muscles and experience a mild warmth, relaxation, and a slight analgesic effect. As an 'Everyday' lotion, I'm quite pleased.
on May 11th, 2019
I've tried the Geranium. This is the BEST for my arthritic hands. When the ache of my thumb spurs gets to be too much, I'll use some of the Geranium and in about 30 seconds the pain is absolutely gone. My sanity gets restored. Love this stuff. I want to try the Sweet Orange; that one seems like it would be a winner for me too.
on July 4th, 2017
Esta es mi nueva loción favorita. Es ligero y tiene un olor hermoso. Tengo piel seca y sensible, y este producto deja mi piel sedosa sin exceso de humedad. Las propiedades curativas en los ingredientes han producido resultados visuales en menos de una semana. Me había raspado la pierna por accidente. ¡Después de unos días de usar esta loción, la lesión estaba casi desaparecido! Me encanta y también lo hacen mis clientes de masaje.