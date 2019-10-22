 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
everyday creme

by Apothecanna

What it is Rich and intensive body cream for daily use. Extremely hydrating and invigorating. Who it is for All skin types. Ideal for dry climates. What it does This refreshingly scented body cream boosted with mandarin, cedar and geranium alleviates dryness, hydrates and relieves tension. Key Ingredients Mandarin – antiseptic, antispasmodic Cedar – anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antispasmodic, astringent Geranium – antibacterial, antidepressant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial Calendula – analgesic, antibacterial, antiseptic, vulnerary Sweet Orange – anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antispasmodic, mood lifting Cannabis – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory How to use Massage desired amount from top to toe, concentrating on dry areas such as elbows, knees and feet. Use after shower for all-day moisture. What sets it apart Light, refreshing aroma – most appropriate year round formula for intense moisture. What to expect Aroma: citrus, woody Product texture: medium weight cream Skin feel: hydrated, softened

FastCasual

A delightful smell: the cedar stands out. It's not overwhelming or flowery. Effectiveness is good. I use it on sore neck muscles and experience a mild warmth, relaxation, and a slight analgesic effect. As an 'Everyday' lotion, I'm quite pleased.

JAimeVert

I've tried the Geranium. This is the BEST for my arthritic hands. When the ache of my thumb spurs gets to be too much, I'll use some of the Geranium and in about 30 seconds the pain is absolutely gone. My sanity gets restored. Love this stuff. I want to try the Sweet Orange; that one seems like it would be a winner for me too.

alienunicorncat

Esta es mi nueva loción favorita. Es ligero y tiene un olor hermoso. Tengo piel seca y sensible, y este producto deja mi piel sedosa sin exceso de humedad. Las propiedades curativas en los ingredientes han producido resultados visuales en menos de una semana. Me había raspado la pierna por accidente. ¡Después de unos días de usar esta loción, la lesión estaba casi desaparecido! Me encanta y también lo hacen mis clientes de masaje.

About this brand

The first all-natural beauty and wellness line supercharged by cannabis. Life Science. Designed to enhance your active lifestyle, the all-natural ingredients in Apothecanna are purposefully picked for their therapeutic values. We bring back the strength of traditional plant medicine to treat modern problems. Simply put, it’s nature to the next level. Why Cannabinoids? Compounds found in the cannabis plant known as ‘cannabinoids’ interact with receptors throughout our body to relieve pain and inflammation, reduce redness and skin irritation, increase circualtion and reduce stress. Apothecanna formulations blend select essential oils with cannabinoids to create potent products to fit your needs. Performance Enhancer. Whether it’s the opening prep talk, the final push up that hill or the much appreciated post-stretch, Apothecanna is there to help. Tailor-made with a blend of organic and wild-crafted plant concentrates, Apothecanna is fast acting, long lasting and highly effective. After all, life is a sport and we can use all the support we can get! What's in: Organic and wildcrafted ingredients, food grade pressed oils, therapeutic-grade essential oils, recyclable packaging. What's not in: Synthetic ingredients, parabens, artificial colors and fragrance, chemicals, animal testing, mineral oils, petroleum.