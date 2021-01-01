Apothecanna
everyday creme
About this product
What it is
Rich and intensive body cream for daily use. Extremely hydrating and invigorating.
Who it is for
All skin types. Ideal for dry climates.
What it does
This refreshingly scented body cream boosted with mandarin, cedar and geranium alleviates dryness, hydrates and relieves tension.
Key Ingredients
Mandarin – antiseptic, antispasmodic
Cedar – anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antispasmodic, astringent
Geranium – antibacterial, antidepressant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial
Calendula – analgesic, antibacterial, antiseptic, vulnerary
Sweet Orange – anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antispasmodic, mood lifting
Cannabis – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory
How to use
Massage desired amount from top to toe, concentrating on dry areas such as elbows, knees and feet. Use after shower for all-day moisture.
What sets it apart
Light, refreshing aroma – most appropriate year round formula for intense moisture.
What to expect
Aroma: citrus, woody
Product texture: medium weight cream
Skin feel: hydrated, softened
