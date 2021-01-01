About this product

What it is

Rich and intensive body cream for daily use. Extremely hydrating and invigorating.



Who it is for

All skin types. Ideal for dry climates.



What it does

This refreshingly scented body cream boosted with mandarin, cedar and geranium alleviates dryness, hydrates and relieves tension.



Key Ingredients

Mandarin – antiseptic, antispasmodic

Cedar – anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antispasmodic, astringent

Geranium – antibacterial, antidepressant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial

Calendula – analgesic, antibacterial, antiseptic, vulnerary

Sweet Orange – anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antispasmodic, mood lifting

Cannabis – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory



How to use

Massage desired amount from top to toe, concentrating on dry areas such as elbows, knees and feet. Use after shower for all-day moisture.



What sets it apart

Light, refreshing aroma – most appropriate year round formula for intense moisture.



What to expect

Aroma: citrus, woody

Product texture: medium weight cream

Skin feel: hydrated, softened