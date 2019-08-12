THC Crisp Mint Spray 300mg
by Bhang
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
What it is Double strength, fast acting, pain relieving body spray with organic essential oils and plant extracts. Cooling and invigorating. Who it is for All skin types. Ideal for before and after athletic activity. Perfect for use on sore muscles and swollen joints. What it does Peppermint, juniper, arnica and cannabis provide fast acting relief from pain and inflammation. Key Ingredients Arnica – analgesic , anti-inflammatory Peppermint – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, stimulating Juniper – antirheumatic, antiseptic Clove – antimicrobial, antiseptic, stimulating Cannabis – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory How to use Spray 1-2 mists on targeted area. What sets it apart Fast acting, deeply penetrating relief. What to expect Aroma: mint, fresh Product texture: slightly tacky upon first contact Skin feel: cooling *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
on August 12th, 2019
I didn't see a double-strength effect so far
on March 7th, 2018
I liked the scent and smell, but the THC amount is very minimal so I did not feel the results that I was told I would receive at the dispensary.
on April 4th, 2017
This spray is incredible for muscle aches, pains and acute stress, particularly on the joints. It smells amazing, for one thing, like peppermint, and you can immediately feel it going to work on contact.. Luckily, I don't suffer from chronic pain, so I don't have to use this too often, but I can imagine, especially for someone with acute localized pain, like a bad back, this would be an life-saving addition to your medicine cabinet.