Extra Strength Relieving Spray

by Apothecanna

About this product

What it is Double strength, fast acting, pain relieving body spray with organic essential oils and plant extracts. Cooling and invigorating. Who it is for All skin types. Ideal for before and after athletic activity. Perfect for use on sore muscles and swollen joints. What it does Peppermint, juniper, arnica and cannabis provide fast acting relief from pain and inflammation. Key Ingredients Arnica – analgesic , anti-inflammatory Peppermint – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, stimulating Juniper – antirheumatic, antiseptic Clove – antimicrobial, antiseptic, stimulating Cannabis – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory How to use Spray 1-2 mists on targeted area. What sets it apart Fast acting, deeply penetrating relief. What to expect Aroma: mint, fresh Product texture: slightly tacky upon first contact Skin feel: cooling *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

ELLEgene31

I didn't see a double-strength effect so far

spp3z

I liked the scent and smell, but the THC amount is very minimal so I did not feel the results that I was told I would receive at the dispensary.

skylitlisa

This spray is incredible for muscle aches, pains and acute stress, particularly on the joints. It smells amazing, for one thing, like peppermint, and you can immediately feel it going to work on contact.. Luckily, I don't suffer from chronic pain, so I don't have to use this too often, but I can imagine, especially for someone with acute localized pain, like a bad back, this would be an life-saving addition to your medicine cabinet.

The first all-natural beauty and wellness line supercharged by cannabis. Life Science. Designed to enhance your active lifestyle, the all-natural ingredients in Apothecanna are purposefully picked for their therapeutic values. We bring back the strength of traditional plant medicine to treat modern problems. Simply put, it’s nature to the next level. Why Cannabinoids? Compounds found in the cannabis plant known as ‘cannabinoids’ interact with receptors throughout our body to relieve pain and inflammation, reduce redness and skin irritation, increase circualtion and reduce stress. Apothecanna formulations blend select essential oils with cannabinoids to create potent products to fit your needs. Performance Enhancer. Whether it’s the opening prep talk, the final push up that hill or the much appreciated post-stretch, Apothecanna is there to help. Tailor-made with a blend of organic and wild-crafted plant concentrates, Apothecanna is fast acting, long lasting and highly effective. After all, life is a sport and we can use all the support we can get! What's in: Organic and wildcrafted ingredients, food grade pressed oils, therapeutic-grade essential oils, recyclable packaging. What's not in: Synthetic ingredients, parabens, artificial colors and fragrance, chemicals, animal testing, mineral oils, petroleum.