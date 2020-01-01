SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
What it is Ultra emollient and protective, nourishing treatment for distressed lips. Who it is for All skin types. Ideal for cold, dry climates. What it does Restores natural moisture and relieves discomfort resulting from chapped lips and blistering Key Ingredients Mango Butter – anti-inflammatory, hydrating, nourishing Shea Butter – anti-inflammatory, hydrating, nourishing Peppermint – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, stimulating Grapefruit – anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, stimulating Ylang Ylang - antiseptic Cannabis – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory How to use Apply generously to lips daily and as needed. What sets it apart Fast acting, fast absorbing, ultra hydrating. What to expect Aroma: fruity, herbal Product texture: light weight balm Skin feel: fast absorbing, silky finish *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
