Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
What it is Moisturizing body oil with anti-inflammatory plant extracts. Cooling and invigorating, perfect for use on sore muscles, swollen joints and distressed skin. Use with full body massage or apply directly where it hurts. Who is it for All skin types. Ideal for dry climates and after sun. What it does Peppermint, juniper, arnica and cannabis provide fast acting relief from pain and inflammation along with relieving severely dry skin and irritation. Key Ingredients Avocado Oil – antioxidant, vitamin rich, hydrating Arnica – relieves pain and inflammation Peppermint – cooling, anti-inflammatory Juniper – antiseptic, anti-rheumatic Clove – antiseptic, anti-microbial, stimulating Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, antibacterial How to use Massage desired amount from top to toe, focusing on inflamed areas. Use with massage or body work. Try refrigerating for an extra refreshing sensation after sun or physical activity. Massage onto temples and pulse points to relieve migraines and stress. What sets it apart Intense moisture, cooling, fast acting relief from pain and irritation. What to expect Aroma: mint Product texture: medium weight oil Skin feel: hydrated, cooling *These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Be the first to review this product.