Apothecanna
relieving body oil
About this product
What it is
Moisturizing body oil with anti-inflammatory plant extracts. Cooling and invigorating, perfect for use on sore muscles, swollen joints and distressed skin. Use with full body massage or apply directly where it hurts.
Who is it for
All skin types. Ideal for dry climates and after sun.
What it does
Peppermint, juniper, arnica and cannabis provide fast acting relief from pain and inflammation along with relieving severely dry skin and irritation.
Key Ingredients
Avocado Oil – antioxidant, vitamin rich, hydrating
Arnica – relieves pain and inflammation
Peppermint – cooling, anti-inflammatory
Juniper – antiseptic, anti-rheumatic
Clove – antiseptic, anti-microbial, stimulating
Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, antibacterial
How to use
Massage desired amount from top to toe, focusing on inflamed areas. Use with massage or body work. Try refrigerating for an extra refreshing sensation after sun or physical activity. Massage onto temples and pulse points to relieve migraines and stress.
What sets it apart
Intense moisture, cooling, fast acting relief from pain and irritation.
What to expect
Aroma: mint
Product texture: medium weight oil
Skin feel: hydrated, cooling
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
