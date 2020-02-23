Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
on February 23rd, 2020
Just made a batch of oatmeal chocolate chip cookies with this. Very nice and smooth. I think the high level of Pinene is helping my COPD.
on December 21st, 2019
Fire Nice Buzz and very stimulating to the Brain
on December 4th, 2019
Smoothest joint ever! This is so good.