D310
on October 6th, 2019
This strain is lovely. Light and airy feel, great for when you want to be social. Not too much of a head high, best for day or evening.
Applegate Valley Oregon | THC: 14.23% CBD: 0.05%
Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.