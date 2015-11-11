ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 2371 reviews

Strawberry Cough

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

Effects

1680 people reported 11812 effects
Happy 57%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 49%
Energetic 40%
Relaxed 38%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 27%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

2,371

Lineage

Strain
Strawberry Cough
First strain child
Strawberry Satori
child
Second strain child
Strawberry Durban Diesel
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Strawberry Cough

Most popular in