Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
$35.00MSRP
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
We created our full spectrum watersoluble drink packets to be a flexible CBD ingredient for your personal at home or on-the-go drink infusions. Simply rip, pour, and enjoy 25mg of full spectrum CBD in your beverage of choice. Made with vegan, gluten-free, and gmo-free ingredients, our formulation is designed to offer uniform solubility, enhanced bioavailability, and accelerated onset.
on September 15th, 2019
I love the water soluble the most. Adding these to a drink is fun/experiential/relieving and a lot more cost conscious than just buying a pre-mixed cbd soda from a bodega :))) Oh and also the flavor is very mild in case you’re sensitive to that sort of thing.
on September 13th, 2019
Such an amazing on the go item. I throw these in my bag in the morning, and add to my drink mid day. Love the convenience of these.
on September 12th, 2019
these packets are amazing for my anxiety