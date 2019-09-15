 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. 250mg Full Spectrum Water-Soluble CBD (10x individual dose packets)

250mg Full Spectrum Water-Soluble CBD (10x individual dose packets)

by Apricity

Skip to Reviews
5.027
Apricity Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 250mg Full Spectrum Water-Soluble CBD (10x individual dose packets)
Apricity Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 250mg Full Spectrum Water-Soluble CBD (10x individual dose packets)
Apricity Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 250mg Full Spectrum Water-Soluble CBD (10x individual dose packets)

$35.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We created our full spectrum watersoluble drink packets to be a flexible CBD ingredient for your personal at home or on-the-go drink infusions. Simply rip, pour, and enjoy 25mg of full spectrum CBD in your beverage of choice. Made with vegan, gluten-free, and gmo-free ingredients, our formulation is designed to offer uniform solubility, enhanced bioavailability, and accelerated onset.

27 customer reviews

Show all
5.027

write a review

Damb

I love the water soluble the most. Adding these to a drink is fun/experiential/relieving and a lot more cost conscious than just buying a pre-mixed cbd soda from a bodega :))) Oh and also the flavor is very mild in case you’re sensitive to that sort of thing.

nmilly

Such an amazing on the go item. I throw these in my bag in the morning, and add to my drink mid day. Love the convenience of these.

About this brand

Apricity Logo
Apricity is a word that describes the feeling of the sun on a cold winter’s day. We chose this word because it truly captures the effects of CBD - a moment of relief and focus we rarely find in our chaotic and busy world. Apricity is a pioneering hemp brand specializing in the cultivation, processing, and manufacturing of high-quality hemp derived cannabinoids. Apricity Farm is watched over by gifted cultivators who implement organic cultivation techniques to ensure the health of each individual plant. Our attention to detail and innovative farming methods produce a high-yielding, high-quality phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil our consumers can trust. We are committed to working with certified laboratories and industry leaders in extraction technology. By providing a tailored suit of unique products for general wellness, Apricity sets itself apart in taste and effect. Apricity is an active supporter and participant of the New York State Industrial Hemp Research Program. By securing our licenses for the cultivation and processing of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp, we are proud to be recognized distributors of high-quality CBD products.