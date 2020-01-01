Apricity is a word that describes the feeling of the sun on a cold winter’s day. We chose this word because it truly captures the effects of CBD - a moment of relief and focus we rarely find in our chaotic and busy world. Apricity is a pioneering hemp brand specializing in the cultivation, processing, and manufacturing of high-quality hemp derived cannabinoids. Apricity Farm is watched over by gifted cultivators who implement organic cultivation techniques to ensure the health of each individual plant. Our attention to detail and innovative farming methods produce a high-yielding, high-quality phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil our consumers can trust. We are committed to working with certified laboratories and industry leaders in extraction technology. By providing a tailored suit of unique products for general wellness, Apricity sets itself apart in taste and effect. Apricity is an active supporter and participant of the New York State Industrial Hemp Research Program. By securing our licenses for the cultivation and processing of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp, we are proud to be recognized distributors of high-quality CBD products.