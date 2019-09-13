 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
500mg Broad Spectrum CBD (No THC) Herbal Tincture

by Apricity

Apricity Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 500mg Broad Spectrum CBD (No THC) Herbal Tincture
$60.00MSRP

About this product

Complemented with botanical extracts of grapefruit, bergamot, and blood orange, our herbal tincture is a fantastic daytime supplement. Combining minor cannabinoids with citrus botanicals helps to uplift moods and align focus. Our unique formulation awakens the mind to help you start your day.

30 customer reviews

nmilly

Started using this almost daily- highly recommend if you are looking for a cbd tincture with a wonderful scent. The bergamot paired with citrus from the blood orange/grapefruit is unlike any other tincture I've used in the past.

mitchsmith232

So happy my friend recommended me this lotion I use it all the time and it really helps!

About this brand

Apricity is a word that describes the feeling of the sun on a cold winter’s day. We chose this word because it truly captures the effects of CBD - a moment of relief and focus we rarely find in our chaotic and busy world. Apricity is a pioneering hemp brand specializing in the cultivation, processing, and manufacturing of high-quality hemp derived cannabinoids. Apricity Farm is watched over by gifted cultivators who implement organic cultivation techniques to ensure the health of each individual plant. Our attention to detail and innovative farming methods produce a high-yielding, high-quality phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil our consumers can trust. We are committed to working with certified laboratories and industry leaders in extraction technology. By providing a tailored suit of unique products for general wellness, Apricity sets itself apart in taste and effect. Apricity is an active supporter and participant of the New York State Industrial Hemp Research Program. By securing our licenses for the cultivation and processing of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp, we are proud to be recognized distributors of high-quality CBD products.