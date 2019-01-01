About this product

A Specially Designed Silicone Sleeve For Your NOVA! You’ve been asking and it’s finally here! This FDA approved, food-grade and BPA-free silicone sleeve makes decarbing concentrates and infusing even easier. Make more of your infused oils at a time or use it use it during decarb. The silicone sleeve has been specially designed to fit perfectly into the NOVA’s inner canister and and give it a full silicone lining. To learn more about getting the easiest, most effective infusion check out our Infusion Guide. *NOVA sold separately