Concentrate and Infusion Sleeve

by Ardent Cannabis

About this product

A Specially Designed Silicone Sleeve For Your NOVA! You’ve been asking and it’s finally here! This FDA approved, food-grade and BPA-free silicone sleeve makes decarbing concentrates and infusing even easier. Make more of your infused oils at a time or use it use it during decarb. The silicone sleeve has been specially designed to fit perfectly into the NOVA’s inner canister and and give it a full silicone lining. To learn more about getting the easiest, most effective infusion check out our Infusion Guide. *NOVA sold separately

Ardent is a Boston-based biotech and medical cannabis device company with pioneering technologies that drastically improve administration and effectiveness. With a team of partners skilled in all aspects of manufacturing from advanced thermal engineering to elite electronics, we produce the NOVA™, a laboratory-grade precision decarboxylator for medical cannabis patients.