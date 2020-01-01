 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Ardent Cannabis
Ardent Cannabis Cover Photo

Ardent Cannabis

Decarboxylation Made Easy

The Ardent NOVA Decarboxylator
The Ardent NOVA Decarboxylator
Homemade Capsules with No Extraction Necessary
Homemade Capsules with No Extraction Necessary
THCA and THC Molecules
THCA and THC Molecules
Small and Discreet
Small and Discreet
Testimonials
Testimonials

About Ardent Cannabis

Ardent is a Boston-based biotech and medical cannabis device company with pioneering technologies that drastically improve administration and effectiveness. With a team of partners skilled in all aspects of manufacturing from advanced thermal engineering to elite electronics, we produce the NOVA™, a laboratory-grade precision decarboxylator for medical cannabis patients.

Miscellaneous

more products

Available in

Worldwide, United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida