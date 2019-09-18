PorcupineTree on December 16th, 2018

The Arizer Extreme Q is the BEST value for desktop Vapes on the market! But, if you truly want to make it the BEST desktop vape for effective and efficient vaporizing, especially if you are using it medically and want to use less herb for the same effect, you MUST check out DDave Mods! The Mods are made exclusively for the Extreme Q, by DDave, and are of top quality. They will definitely help you save on cannabis consumption, without having to sacrifice a lower effect by doing so! The mods also help bring out more of the natural flavor of each strain! I really liked my Extreme Q and it has been very reliable. But, once I added DDave’s Mods, they turned it into a SuperVape and I now LOVE my Extreme Q! I would even go out on a limb and say that, after using DDave’s Mods, this machine gives the Volcano a run for its money (which is the point, since the Vocano is about 5X the money)! Just search for DDave Mods and go to his website, you won’t be sorry! If you aren’t convinced, check out the independent review of the Extreme Q w/ DDave Mods on YouTube! You can see, first hand, with actual vaping in action, just how well they work! You can thank me later!