  5. Extreme Q

Extreme Q

by Arizer

5.03
$239.99MSRP

New Quiet Fan New 'Midnight Chrome' Finish Cooler, more compact design Now with THREE Year Waranty New clear view LCD Screen Now with 'fast heat' ceramic heating Precise temperature control, now with triple heat sensors Redesigned with Solid State Circuitry The Extreme Q temperatures can be displayed in Celsius or Fahrenheit. Precise digital temperature controls are adjustable in 1-degree Celsius increments with a full temperature range of 50° C - 260° C (122° F - 500° F). Temperatures can be changed easily at any time with the buttons on the unit and the Remote Control.

Jillian556

I bought the Extreme Q several years back and finally remembered to write a review. I have not experimented with other plug-in vaporizers before but this device exceeded my expectation from the beginning. It has plenty of options with use of the remote control, smoke via tube or balloon, and you can get replacement parts off their website. The device is very easy to use, lightweight, and doesn't take up too much space. I use it to smoke, not for burning scents. I find this much better than the portable vaporizers I own. It provides ample amount of inhalation should you decide to! I would buy this product again if I have to.

PorcupineTree

The Arizer Extreme Q is the BEST value for desktop Vapes on the market! But, if you truly want to make it the BEST desktop vape for effective and efficient vaporizing, especially if you are using it medically and want to use less herb for the same effect, you MUST check out DDave Mods! The Mods are made exclusively for the Extreme Q, by DDave, and are of top quality. They will definitely help you save on cannabis consumption, without having to sacrifice a lower effect by doing so! The mods also help bring out more of the natural flavor of each strain! I really liked my Extreme Q and it has been very reliable. But, once I added DDave’s Mods, they turned it into a SuperVape and I now LOVE my Extreme Q! I would even go out on a limb and say that, after using DDave’s Mods, this machine gives the Volcano a run for its money (which is the point, since the Vocano is about 5X the money)! Just search for DDave Mods and go to his website, you won’t be sorry! If you aren’t convinced, check out the independent review of the Extreme Q w/ DDave Mods on YouTube! You can see, first hand, with actual vaping in action, just how well they work! You can thank me later!

tommy0728

I have been vaping with the same Extreme Q for 3 years. I replaced the tube with food grade tubing when necessary however other than that, 91% alcohol cleans it up like new. It is powerful, and the fan on #1 is perfect for medicating. The best out there for a desktop home unit.

Arizer is a true pioneer in the vaporizer industry. Through extensive research and exceptional design, for over a decade Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Arizer is world renowned for offering high-quality products at reasonable prices backed by the best customer service in the business.