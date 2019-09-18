Jillian556
on September 18th, 2019
I bought the Extreme Q several years back and finally remembered to write a review. I have not experimented with other plug-in vaporizers before but this device exceeded my expectation from the beginning. It has plenty of options with use of the remote control, smoke via tube or balloon, and you can get replacement parts off their website. The device is very easy to use, lightweight, and doesn't take up too much space. I use it to smoke, not for burning scents. I find this much better than the portable vaporizers I own. It provides ample amount of inhalation should you decide to! I would buy this product again if I have to.