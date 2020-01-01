Crockett's Haze
by Arizona OrganixWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Crockett's Haze by Arizona Organix
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Crockett’s Haze
Bred by Crockett Farms and DNA Genetics, Crockett’s Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of an old Haze and The Ranger. The flavor and smell of Crockett’s Haze holds onto the traditional incense flavor of Haze with slight citrus and tropical notes. Expect energizing effects that pair well with music and hikes.