Sativa

4.1 443 reviews

Haze

aka Original Haze, Haze Brothers

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 443 reviews

Haze nugget
Haze

The illustrious Haze sativa first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Although Haze cultivators must wait patiently for Haze flowers to reach full maturation, few strains can match the high-energy, creative buzz provided by this strain. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness. 

Effects

Show all

313 people reported 2431 effects
Happy 60%
Uplifted 53%
Euphoric 51%
Energetic 46%
Creative 43%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 25%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 16%
Dizzy 12%
Anxious 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

443

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel
More gigglyLeafly flower for Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
More popularLeafly flower for NYC Diesel
NYC Diesel
More talkativeLeafly flower for Super Lemon Haze
Super Lemon Haze
More CBGLeafly flower for Super Silver Haze
Super Silver Haze
More talkativeLeafly flower for Jack Herer
Jack Herer
More energeticLeafly flower for Cinderella 99
Cinderella 99
More energeticLeafly flower for Amnesia Haze
Amnesia Haze
More euphoric
Photos

User uploaded image of Haze
User uploaded image of Haze
User uploaded image of Haze
User uploaded image of Haze
User uploaded image of Haze
User uploaded image of Haze
User uploaded image of Haze
Found in

Preview for Fall spice cannabis strains
Fall spice cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
South Indian Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
South American
parent
Strain
Haze
First strain child
Eagle Bill
child
Second strain child
Lennon
child

Good Reads

Show all

December 2015 Netflix and Chill: Your Monthly Guide to the Art of Relaxation
December 2015 Netflix and Chill: Your Monthly Guide to the Art of Relaxation
Which Cannabis Strain Pairs Best With Your Zodiac Sign?
Which Cannabis Strain Pairs Best With Your Zodiac Sign?
6 Cannabis Strains With Mexican Heritage
6 Cannabis Strains With Mexican Heritage

Most popular in