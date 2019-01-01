About this product
The dense and crystalline buds have a rich skunky smell that underlines the top quality of the smoke. The taste evokes the times of the finest Himalayan hash in the 1970’s - sweet and earthy with a chocolatey finish. Ganesh combines the best of both worlds: it’s dense, glittery indica nuggets have great ‘bag appeal’ and the sativa-dominant high leaves you functional and social, yet relaxed. Lineage: descended from Hindu landrace strains
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.